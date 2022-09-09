Asia Cup 2022: Babar Azam in Form or Not, Pakistan Knows How to Win Now

All-rounders in the House

Mohammad Rizwan, the ICC No 1 T20I batter, leads the impact player department. He is an agile wicket-keeper and an aggressive opener who likes to finish games.

Rizwan scored two crucial fifties – 78 not out against Hong Kong and 71 to snatch the game from India – to hold one end, as the aggregate of Babar read 33 runs in four outings at an average of 8.25 and a strike rate of 117.85. The T20I batting average of Rizwan (52.05) is higher than that of India's Virat Kohli (51.94) due to his consistency.

Rizwan set the platform for Mohammad Nawaz to express himself. The left-handed batter scored 42 off 20, dismissed Suryakumar Yadav with his left-arm spin bowling, and took three catches to earn the player of the match award.