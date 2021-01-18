‘Sure I Will Get a Big Score’: Sundar to His Dad Before 62 vs Aus

While fans and former cricketers are pleasantly surprised at India's tail wagging with No. 7 and 8 scoring half-centuries, Washington Sundar's father is upset at his son for not getting a Test century.

Sundar scored 62 off 144 balls and shared a 123-run seventh wicket partnership with Shardul Thakur, who made 67 on the third day of the fourth Test between India and Australia at The Gabba. Sundar was the ninth man to be dismissed.

"I am disappointed he did not get a 100. When Siraj came, he should have hit fours and sixes. He is capable of that. He should have gone for sixes. He could have gone for pulls and big hits. Perhaps, he thought of trying to come close to Australia's total as the lead was very less," father M Sundar told IANS from Chennai.