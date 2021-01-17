4th Test: Pujara Out, Mayank Joins Rahane As India Cross 100

Day 3 of the India vs Australia fourth Test at the Gabba is underway with India losing the big wicket of Cheteshwar Pujara in the first hour of play.
The number 3 batter was on 15 when he edged one to Tim Paine off Josh Hazlewdood. The Aussie skipper made no mistake today and held onto the ball.
India’s third wicket of the innings as they chase Australia’s first innings score of 369.
Mayank Agarwal has now joined Ajinkya Rahane out in the middle.
On Day 2, rain washed out the third session of play with India going to stumps at 62/2 in reply to Australia's 369 in the first innings.
India lost both their openers early as they went to Tea at 62 for the loss of Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma's wickets before heavy downpour caused a deluge in the outfield. While rain stopped, the ground staff could not drain off the water and make the ground fit for resumption of play.
Earlier, Australia were bowled out for 369 in their first innings before lunch. The hosts lost their last five wickets for 58 runs. Pace bowlers T Natarajan and Shardul Thakur, and off-spinner Washington Sundar took three wickets each.
Published: undefined