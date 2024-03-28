Stoinis, Harris, Neser, Agar Miss Out As Australia Announce Annual Contracts

Cricket Australia on Thursday announced a 23-man group of centrally contracted men's players for 2024-25 with veteran all-rounder Marcus Stoinis, spinner Ashton Agar along with opener Marcus Harris, seamer Michael Neser as the four big omissions from the list.

Stoinis has battled back injuries in recent times and missed Australia's T20 tour of New Zealand last month with a back injury. But he made a comeback for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the IPL 2024 opener under coach Justin Langer, batting at No.7 and not bowling, scoring three runs.