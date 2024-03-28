IPL 2024: ‘Liked What I Saw’ – Despite Loss, Hardik Pandya Is Happy With Bowlers

Hardik Pandya expresses his thoughts after losing to Sunrisers Hyderabad
photo: BCCI
Sunrisers Hyderabad, on Wednesday, created history by scoring the biggest total in the history of IPL as they smashed 277/3 runs against Mumbai Indians in Hyderabad. The visitors on the other hand managed to score 246/5, thus losing the match by 31 runs.
However, after the match ended, Hardik Pandya, Mumbai Indians skipper expressed his happiness with the bowlers and said that he was quite happy with the way the young bowling attack handled the match.
"The wicket was good but 277, no matter how good or bad you bowl, if the opposition get 277 that means they batted very well. [Bowlers] were good. It was tough out there. Close to 500 runs were scored so the wicket was helping the batters. We could have tried a few different things, but we have a young bowling attack and I liked what I saw today. If the ball goes this much in the crowd, it's definitely different to run around and complete the overs in time," said Hardik.
He also applauded Mumbai's batting lineup, who didn't succumb to pressure and managed to put up a respectable total of 246 runs in comparison to opposition's 277.
Lauding the performance put up by batters tonight, Hardik said, "Everyone batted really well, counting Tilak, Ro, Ishan. There are just few things we need to do right and we'll be alright. [On Maphaka] I think he was fantastic you know. Coming into your first game and getting overwhelmed by this kind of crowd and he showed he had the heart. Even though he went for runs, he looked alright, he wanted to back his skillsets and that's something that's fantastic. He has the skillset, just that he needs some game time."
