India vs Ireland 3rd T20I Live Streaming: Where To Watch IND vs IRE T20 Telecast

India vs Ireland 3rd T20I Date, Time, Venue, Live Scores, Tickets, Highlights, Squad, Live Streaming, and Telecast: The third and final T20I between India and Ireland will take place at The Village Dublin on Wednesday, 23 August 2023.

After winning the 1st T20I through DLS method, the men in blue also won the IND vs IRE 2nd T20I by 33 runs, and are currently leading the series by 2-0. Although, Team India has already won the India vs Ireland T20I 2023 Series, it would be interesting to watch if they will triumph the series by 3-0 or Ireland will win the last T20 match.

If reports are to be believed, Jasprit Bumrah and Jitesh Sharma might take a rest in the 3rd T20 match. In that case, Ruturaj Gaikwad may lead the team India. However, it is not confirmed yet.