Sri Lanka To Host Women's Asia Cup From 19 July; India, Pakistan In Same Group

Indian women's team has been placed with Pakistan in the same group for 2024 Asia Cup
(Photo: IANS)
Defending champions India have been placed in Group A alongside Pakistan, UAE, and Nepal in the upcoming Women's T20I Asia Cup 2024, which is scheduled to take place in Dambulla, Sri Lanka, from 19-28 July. This edition of the tournament will feature eight teams, one more than the previous edition in 2022, indicating the growing interest and participation in women's cricket across Asia.
Group B will include Bangladesh, hosts Sri Lanka, Malaysia, and Thailand, as per the schedule announced by the Asian Cricket Council here on Tuesday.
"The Women's Asia Cup 2024 underscores the ACC's commitment to promoting women's cricket in the region. We are excited to see the increased participation and competitiveness among the teams, reflecting the growing popularity and importance of women's cricket," said ACC President Jay Shah in a statement on Tuesday.
"The Women's Asia Cup has become a significant event in the ACC calendar, providing a platform for women cricketers to showcase their skills and passion for the sport. The ACC remains steadfast in its efforts to advance women's cricket and create more opportunities for women to excel internationally," he said.
The semifinals will be played on 26 July while the final is scheduled for 28 July, the ACC informed on Tuesday.
