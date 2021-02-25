South Africa Hopeful of ‘Number of Tours’ Against Supportive India

"Myself and Sourav (Ganguly, the BCCI president) go a long way back and we've had a number of conversations," Smith was quoted as saying by Cricinfo.

"India have been very supportive of us. Hopefully, in the next cycle we will have a number of tours against India that are actually pretty close to being finalised.”

"Tom Harrison and the ECB have been brilliant as well. Even the handling of the England situation (when England left South Africa in December without playing three ODIs on their white-ball tour) was good. That has already been rescheduled. There has been a joint resolution and understanding of that.

"But Australia have been the one that has stood out in terms of the difficulties, and we never found the same sense of working together as we did with the others. We've also got to ask some hard questions of them and challenge them as well. That's important for world cricket."