Axar Makes Use of Skiddy New Ball, Thanks to Fast Bowlers’ Misery

Patel was brought in as early as the seventh over and responded with a wicket of Jonny Bairstow on the first ball of his first over. He bowled 21.4 for his six wickets.

"When the ball is skidding, you try to bowl wicket to wicket. So (in that case) if somebody plays little back to a ball that is full, then you get leg before or bowled. I was talking to Ash (R Ashwin who took three wickets) and said that only one or two balls are turning, the rest are skidding. Our plan was to bowl wicket to wicket," Patel said.