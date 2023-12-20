Soumya Sarkar Breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s Record With Century Against New Zealand

Bangladesh opener Soumya Sarkar hit his career-best ODI score of 169 off just 151 deliveries to help Bangladesh post 291 all out in 49.5 overs, breaking legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's 14-year-old record during the second ODI match against New Zealand in Nelson on Wednesday, 20 December.

The effort from the 30-year-old is the highest score by a Bangladesh men's player away from home in an ODI, and the highest in ODIs by a player from the sub-continent in New Zealand, passing Sachin Tendulkar's 163* against the Kiwis in Christchurch in 2009. The total of 291 is also Bangladesh's highest ODI score in New Zealand.