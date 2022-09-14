Smriti Mandhana Stars as India Level T20I Series With 8-Wicket Win Over England

Opener Smriti Mandhana hit a stroke-filled unbeaten fifty after off-spinner Sneh Rana snared three wickets to hand India women a comprehensive nine-wicket win over England in the second T20 International and level the series 1-1.

England's decision to bat first on Tuesday night backfired as Indian bowlers raised their performance by a notch to reduce the hosts to 54 for five inside 10 overs.

England found the going tough in the initial overs, losing wickets at regular intervals before teenager Freya Kemp (51 not out off 37 balls) and Maia Bouchier (34 off 26) shared 65 runs for the sixth wicket to resurrect their innings.