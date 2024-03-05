Shahbaz Nadeem Bids Farewell To International Cricket

Jharkhand's cricketing stalwart, Shahbaz Nadeem, has announced his retirement from international cricket, culminating a career that spanned over two decades with over 500 wickets in first-class cricket.

Nadeem made his first-class debut back in 2004 against Kerala and took two wickets in the match. Nadeem also played two Test matches for India and made his debut against South Africa in Ranchi in October 2019, where he took four wickets and went on to play his next match against England in 2021.