India Bowled Defensively Due to Flat Wicket, Says Shahbaz Nadeem

"To bowl in the right areas was the plan (on this pitch). If you go for wickets, then you tend to give runs. The plan was to bowl in good areas and if the batsmen play some bad shots then you have a chance to get wickets. My plan was also the same," said Nadeem who admitted to struggling against Joe Root's sweep shots.

"Root is a very good batsman. He has been in form of late. He is sweeping really well. So to bowl to him you have to plan to stay on the stumps and not bowl away from stumps. It becomes a problem when a batsman starts sweeping but at the same time you have to stick to your line and length and wait for batsman to make mistakes," he added.