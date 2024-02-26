Ind vs Eng: Got to Give Credit to Bashir & Hartley; Future Looks Bright – Stokes

After England’s five-wicket loss to India in the fourth Test, skipper Ben Stokes was not that happy, but was glad over the performances put up by young spinners Shoaib Bashir and Tom Hartley, adding that the future looks bright.

At the JSCA International Stadium on Monday, England struck to trigger India’s slide from 84/0 to 120/5. But a stubborn 72-run stand between Shubman Gill (55 not out) and Dhruv Jurel (39 not out) helped India get over the line to win the match and series. Bashir’s match haul was of eight wickets, five of which were picked in the first innings.