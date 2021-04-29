Selectors Urge BCCI to Appoint Female Head Coach for India: Report

The Indian team’s biggest achievement under current coach Raman was the T20 World Cup final appearance at the MCG. Since then, the team waited for almost a year before playing South Africa in ODIs and T20Is where they lost in Lucknow.

Arothe had led India to the 2017 ODI World Cup finals against England while Powar took the team to the semis of a T20 World Cup in 2018 for the first time.

The report adds that there is a divide amongst senior players about the current coach and the selectors are in know as well. The BCCI had put out an advert for the head coach’s job on 13 April after the selection panel pushed for a rethink in support staff.