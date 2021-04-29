Selectors Urge BCCI to Appoint Female Head Coach for India: Report

According to the Board’s constitution, the national head coach - for men’s and women’s teams - needs to be picked by the Cricket Advisory Committee. And in the BCCI Apex Council meeting earlier this month, it was decided that the committee headed by Madan Lal - which has two other members in R. P. Singh and Sulakshana Naik - will pick the head coach.
The interview process is expected to be held online in the next few weeks.
A report in ESPNCricinfo states that these applications come on the back of the women's selection committee urging the BCCI to appoint female personnel in prominent positions for the women's national team – providing more opportunities to former cricketers who have the wherewithal.
The Indian team’s biggest achievement under current coach Raman was the T20 World Cup final appearance at the MCG. Since then, the team waited for almost a year before playing South Africa in ODIs and T20Is where they lost in Lucknow.
Arothe had led India to the 2017 ODI World Cup finals against England while Powar took the team to the semis of a T20 World Cup in 2018 for the first time.
The report adds that there is a divide amongst senior players about the current coach and the selectors are in know as well. The BCCI had put out an advert for the head coach’s job on 13 April after the selection panel pushed for a rethink in support staff.
The new coach, who is likely to be announced in May, would start off by leading India on the tour of England, where they will play a Test, in Bristol, for the first time since 2014.
