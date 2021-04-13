Indian Women’s Team to Play Test vs England in Bristol in June

This will be the first time since 2014 that England and India will play a Test match. India haven't played the longest format since their one-off Test against South Africa in 2014, which India won, whereas England played a Test in the 2019 Ashes.

In the same year, the Indian women’s cricket team also won a one-off Test against England in 2014 at Wormsley. Before that India had travelled to England for a two-match Test series in 2006 when they won 1-0.

Tom Harrison, ECB Chief Executive Officer, said: "We're really looking forward to a busy summer in what is a huge year for our England Women's team, and we're very excited about hosting India and New Zealand.

"The two international series will sit either side of The Hundred, and with the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy and the new Regional T20 competition running throughout the summer, it's a fixture list that offers a lot for both our players and our fans.

"With the 2022 ICC Women's World Cup around the corner it is of paramount importance that our England team is able to prepare accordingly, and with the team also due to travel to Pakistan in October we can look forward to an exciting 12 months of international women's cricket."