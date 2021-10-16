Saurashtra Cricketer Avi Barot No More After Suffering Cardiac Arrest

“He left for heavenly abode in the evening of 15th October 2021 due to severe cardiac arrest," the SCA stated in a media release issued here.

Barot, who was a right-handed batter, played 38 first-class matches, 38 List A matches and 20 domestic T20 games. A wicket-keeper-batsman, he scored 1,547 runs in first-class matches, 1030 runs in list-A games and 717 runs in T20s.

For Saurashtra, he played in 21 Ranji matches, 17 List A matches and 11 domestic T20 games.

Barot was India U-19 captain in 2011 and earlier this year, he grabbed attention with his stupendous 122-run knock in just 53 balls during a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match against Goa.

SCA President Jaydev Shah condoled Barot’s demise.

“This is absolutely shocking and painful to learn about Avi’s sad demise. He was a great teammate and had great cricketing skills. In all recent domestic matches, he had performed remarkably well.

“He was a very friendly and noble human being. We all at Saurashtra Cricket Association are in deep shock," said Shah, himself a former Saurashtra captain.

