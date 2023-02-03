Ind vs Aus: Ashwin's Bowling Doppelganger Helping Aus Prepare for Spin Challenge

According to the report, the Ashwin duplicate, Maheesh Pithiya, is a 21-year-old from Junagadh, Gujarat, and made his first-class debut for Baroda in December. His bowling action has a strong resemblance to Ashwin, "who will be one of the biggest bowling threats to the Aussies during the four-Test series beginning in Nagpur next week".

This is precisely the reason Australia's support staff, after being seen footage of the spinner via social media, have flown the 21-year-old into their base in Bangalore for a four-day training camp at the KSCA Ground in Alur.

On-demand from the Aussies, the KSCA has also provided them with three pitches that will provide excessive spin from day one. On Thursday, they practised on the central pitch and it was turning square by the end of the day.

"Three pitches in the middle of the main ground in Alur have been prepared by the local Karnataka cricket association, with each taking more turn as their first training day wore on. Assistant coach Daniel Vettori's left-arm spinning throwdowns were particularly volatile by mid-afternoon," reported cricket.com.au.