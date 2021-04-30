Sachin Tendulkar Donates Rs 1 Crore to ‘Mission Oxygen’

"It is heartening to see how people are rising to the occasion. A group of 250+ young entrepreneurs have launched Mission Oxygen to raise funds for importing oxygen concentrators and donating them to hospitals across the country. I've helped by contributing to the cause and hope that their effort soon reaches out to many more hospitals across India. Today, we have to stand together behind everyone that is working hard to fight this pandemic," he further said.

Tendulkar's name appears at the top of the list of donors on the initiative's page on the website. It shows that it has thus far raised over Rs 17 crore as on Friday with a target of Rs 35 crore.

It said on Thursday that it has already placed "an order for 3,900 concentrators".

IPL franchises Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals have also made donations in the fight against the COVID-19 second wave.