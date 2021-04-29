Delhi Capitals Donate Rs 1.5 Crore to Assist Delhi’s COVID Fight

Shortly after Rajasthan Royals pledged to donate INR 7.5 crores towards COVID relief, Delhi Capitals have followed suit and announced a contribution of INR 1.5 crore to NCR based NGOs the Hemkunt Foundation and the Uday Foundation.
Delhi has borne the brunt of India’s COVID struggle, with 25,986 new cases and 368 deaths reported on April 28.
The funds allocated by Delhi Capitals will be used to procure essential medical supplies ranging from oxygen cylinders and concentrators to COVID wellness kits.
“In this hour of crisis, Delhi Capitals stands in solidarity with the citizens of Delhi, whose efforts to selflessly help each other in the fight against COVID19 have been inspiring, to say the least. We are honoured to extend our support to Hemkunt Foundation, and the stellar work that they continue to do,” said Vinod Bisht, Interim CEO, Delhi Capitals.
The Indian Premier League has copped a whole lot of flak for being carried out in the middle of a pandemic. Health anxiety and bubble fatigue have led to almost half a dozen IPL stars pulling out from the league mid-way to head back home.
The procession of withdrawals kick-started with CSK’s Josh Hazlewood and SRH’s Mitch March who pulled out before the start of the season. In the last week we have seen RR’s Andrew Tye and Liam Livingstone, DC’s Ravichandran Ashwin, RCB’s Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson withdraw from the tournament.
Touched by the timely assistance received from Delhi Capitals, Uday Foundation’s founder Rahul Verma extended sincere thanks to the franchise. “Delhi Capitals has always been among the first to support our foundation in difficult times. By helping us provide oxygen concentrators to the needy, they have surely won the hearts of many.”
