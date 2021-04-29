Delhi Capitals Donate Rs 1.5 Crore to Assist Delhi’s COVID Fight

Delhi has borne the brunt of India’s COVID struggle, with 25,986 new cases and 368 deaths reported on April 28.

The funds allocated by Delhi Capitals will be used to procure essential medical supplies ranging from oxygen cylinders and concentrators to COVID wellness kits.

“In this hour of crisis, Delhi Capitals stands in solidarity with the citizens of Delhi, whose efforts to selflessly help each other in the fight against COVID19 have been inspiring, to say the least. We are honoured to extend our support to Hemkunt Foundation, and the stellar work that they continue to do,” said Vinod Bisht, Interim CEO, Delhi Capitals.