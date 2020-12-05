SA Players Test Negative for COVID-19, 1st ODI vs Eng on Sunday

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Saturday announced that its cricket team has returned negative results from the Covid-19 tests conducted after their first ODI against England was postponed due to one of the South African team players testing positive earlier.

The news means that the first ODI will be played on Sunday as per the revised schedule made on Friday.

"Cricket South Africa (CSA) is pleased to announce that the entire Proteas team has returned negative results from the Covid-19 tests that were conducted in Cape Town ahead of the three-match, Betway One-Day International (ODI) series against England," a statement from the CSA said on Saturday.