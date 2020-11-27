Sreesanth Set for Return to Competitive Cricket in KCA’s T20 Event

The tournament which is set to begin on 17 December is still to get clearance from the state government. Kerala's Ranji team is ready to consider Sreesanth for selection if he proves his fitness.

S Sreesanth is all set to make a return to competitive cricket as he is expected to turn out in the Kerala Cricket Association’s inaugural T20 tournament which will be held in Alappuzha. The tournament which is set to begin on 17 December is still to get clearance from the state government. Banned for seven years by the BCCI for alleged involvement in spot fixing in the IPL, Sreesanth’s time away from the game ended in September.