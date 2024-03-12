Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians: When & Where To Watch RCB vs MI

When will the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) match of WPL 2024 match be played?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians match of WPL 2024 will be played on Tuesday, 12 March.

Where will the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) match of WPL 2024 match be played?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians match of WPL 2024 will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

At what time will the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) match of WPL 2024 begin?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians match of WPL 2024 will start at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) match of WPL 2024?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians match of WPL 2024 will be broadcast on the Sports 18 Network in India.

Where will the live-streaming of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) match of WPL 2024 be available?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians match of WPL 2024 will be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website in India.