WPL 2024 Points Table: Latest Position of All Teams After GG vs UPW Match

The Second Season of Women's Premier League (WPL) commenced from 23 February and will end on 17 March 2024. A total of 5 teams including Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Gujarat Giants, and UP Warriorz are clashing in the ongoing edition of WPL 2024 to reach the final stage, and earn the title.

Currently, Delhi Capitals is leading the WPL Points Table 2024 with 10 points. Out of 7 matches played so far, they won 5 and lost 2. Mumbai Indians is at second spot in the WPL Standings Table 2024 with 10 points.

Let us check out the latest and updated position of all teams in the WPL 2024 Points Table after today's match between Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz.