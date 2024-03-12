WPL 2024: Gujarat Giants Dent UP Warriorz’s Playoffs Hopes With 8-Run Victory

Chasing 153 for victory and a place in the Playoffs, UP Warriorz got off to a poor start they lost their captain Alyssa Healy (4), Kiran Navgire (0) and Chamari Athapaththu (0) in quick succession, 4/3 in the second over. Deepti Sharma waged a lone battle, hammering an unbeaten 88 off 60 deliveries, studded with nine boundaries and four maximums, and with help from Poonam Khemnar (36 off 26 balls) kept UP Warriorz in the hunt till the end. Shabnam M.D was the best bowler for Gujarat Giants with 3-11 in four overs.

Deepti completed her half-century in 44 balls and raised 109 runs for the sixth wicket, but the going was too slow and the UP Warriorz left themselves too big a hurdle to surmount towards the end. They eventually fell short by eight runs.

Brief scores:

Gujarat Giants 152/8 in 20 overs (Laura Wolvaardt 43, Beth Mooney 74 not out; Sophie Ecclestone 3-38, Deepti Sharma 2-22) beat UP Warriorz 144/5 in 20 overs (Deepti Sharma 88 not out, Poonam Khemnar 36 not out; Shabnam MD 3-11) by eight runs.