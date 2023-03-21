WPL 2023 RCB VS MI Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live on TV & Online

WPL 2023: When and Where to Watch the RCB vs MI Live on TV & Online
(Photo: BCCI/Altered by The Quint)
The Women’s Premier League is coming towards the end and the top four teams are getting ready to fight in the final round of the league to secure their place in the playoffs. Mumbai Indians are set to face Royal Challengers Bangalore on March 21 at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.
This match will certainly be a crucial tie for both sides and a win in the favor Mumbai Indians will open their possibility to top the group. Mumbai Indians lost the position after falling short of Delhi Capitals in the last match due to their pale batting and the reached a mere 110-run target in 9 overs.
On the other hand, Royal Challengers have just found their groove while they had lost their first five games but they have made roaring back in the playoff run with two consecutive victories. Let's take a look at the live streaming details so as to when, where and how to watch MI vs RCB WPL 2023 live.
Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted Starting Line-up: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kanika Ahuja, Shreyanka Patil, Disa Kasat, Megan Schutt, Sobhana Asha, Preeti Bose
Mumbai Indians Predicted Starting Line-up: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Issy Wong, Humaira Kazi, Dhara Gujjar, Amanjot Kaur, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque
When will the WPL 2023 match Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians be played?
The WPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians will be played on 21 March, Tuesday.
Where will the WPL 2023 match Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians be played?
The WPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians will be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.
At what time will the WPL 2023 match Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians begin?
The WPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians will begin at 3:30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will telecast Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians WPL match?
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians WPL match will be broadcasted by Sports 18 Network in India.
Where can the fans watch the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians WPL match live?
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians WPL match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)