RCB vs DC WPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals Live Streaming

The second season of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 is in full swing and cricket fans in India are excited to watch all the matches. The next WPL 2024 match will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals. Fans are excited to watch the RCB vs DC WPL 2024 match that is set to be conducted on Thursday, 29 February. We have all the latest details about the upcoming match for interested viewers in the country.

The RCB vs DC WPL 2024 is scheduled to be played in Bengaluru. In the last face-off between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Giants, RCB won by eight wickets. The team is gearing up to give its best in the upcoming Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals match as well. Fans can watch the live streaming on the designated app.