Orange Cap, Purple Cap WPL 2024: Harmanpreet Kaur & Amelia Kerr at Top; Details

Season 2 of Women's Premier League started from Friday, 23 February 2024 and will end on 17 March 2024. Royal Challengers clashed against Gujarat Titans today on 27 February at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, which was won by RCB by 8 wickets.

Orange Cap is awarded to a player who scores maximum runs in a single edition of WPL. Harmanpreet Kaur is currently leading the charts of top run scorers, and is holding the Orange Cap.

Purple Cap in WPL is awarded to a player who takes maximum wickets in a single edition of WPL. Amelia Kerr is currently leading the charts of top wicket takers, and is holding the Purple Cap.

Let us check out the Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders in WPL 2024 after today's match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Giants.