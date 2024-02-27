Orange Cap, Purple Cap WPL 2024: Harmanpreet Kaur & Amelia Kerr at Top; Details

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Cricket Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Orange Cap, Purple Cap WPL 2024: Harmanpreet Kaur & Amelia Kerr at Top; Details

Orange Cap and Purple Cap in WPL 2024: Here is the updated list after today's match on 27 February 2024.
Saima Andrabi
Cricket
Published:

Orange Cap, Purple Cap WPL 2024: Check full list of winners here.

(Photo: The Quint)

Season 2 of Women's Premier League started from Friday, 23 February 2024 and will end on 17 March 2024. Royal Challengers clashed against Gujarat Titans today on 27 February at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, which was won by RCB by 8 wickets.

Orange Cap is awarded to a player who scores maximum runs in a single edition of WPL. Harmanpreet Kaur is currently leading the charts of top run scorers, and is holding the Orange Cap.

Purple Cap in WPL is awarded to a player who takes maximum wickets in a single edition of WPL. Amelia Kerr is currently leading the charts of top wicket takers, and is holding the Purple Cap.

Let us check out the Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders in WPL 2024 after today's match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Giants.

Orange Cap Holders in WPL 2024

Following is the latest and updated list of Orange Cap holders in Women's Premier League.

Harmanpreet Kaur (MI): 101 runs (2 matches)

Meg Lanning (DC): 82 runs (2 matches)

Shweta Sehrawat (UPW): 76 runs (2 matches)

Alice Capsey (DC): 75 runs (2 matches)

Shafali Verma (DC): 65 runs (2 matches)

Purple Cap Holders in WPL 2024

Following is the latest and updated list of Purple Cap holders in Women's Premier League.

Amelia Kerr (MI): 6 wickets (2 matches)

Asha Shobana (RCB): 5 wickets (2 matches)

Marizanne Kapp (DC): 4 wickets (2 matches)

Shabnim Ismail (MI): 4 wickets (2 matches)

Radha Yadav (DC): 4 wickets (2 matches)

