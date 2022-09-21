‘Don’t Think We Bowled Well’: Rohit After India’s Loss to Australia in 1st T20I

"We know this is a high-scoring ground. You can't relax even if you get 200. We took wickets to an extent, but they played really well. They played some extraordinary shots. If I was in that changing room, I would expect to chase that total. You can back yourself to get 60 runs in the final 4 overs,” Rohit said.

"We were not able to take their wicket. That was the turning point, if we would have taken a wickets, things would have been different," he added.

Winning captain Aaron Finch was delighted by the partnerships his side was able to stitch while chasing a huge target.

"We had some really good partnerships, there were some good contests between the bat and ball. They came hard at us. You expect the run rate to slow down if you lose wickets. The batters tried to change the momentum of the game,” Finch said.

"That's what we play for, we still try to instill all the processes leading into the World Cup," he added.