Rohit Sharma at 36: Final Phase of His Career, Biggest Challenge Lies Ahead

Much before he made his India debut, there was a lot of talk about a young man who was ready to take not just Indian cricket but world cricket by storm.

His peers were in awe of his abilities, while the seniors looked on in admiration that the baton could be passed on quite easily to him. Now some 16 years on, Rohit Sharma, stares at possibly his last phase as an international cricketer.

He is now at what cricketers refer to as the final gasp in a long career, but one which could well define who he is. As he turns 36 on Saturday, 29 April, Sharma faces the sterner test any Indian cricket captain has ever faced.