Roger Binny Likely to Replace Sourav Ganguly as BCCI President: Reports

Former Indian cricketer Roger Binny is likely to replace Sourav Ganguly as president of the BCCI, reports suggest.

Meanwhile, Rajeev Shukla will continue as vice-president. There is no official confirmation regarding the secretary’s post, but it is highly likely that Jay Shah will hold onto his job.

Binny and the other candidates for the various BCCI office bearers posts' will file their nominations on Tuesday, 11 October. The finalised candidates have time till Wednesday to file their nominations ahead of the BCCI elections set to take place on 18 October.