Roger Binny Likely to Replace Sourav Ganguly as BCCI President: Reports

(Photo: IANS)
Former Indian cricketer Roger Binny is likely to replace Sourav Ganguly as president of the BCCI, reports suggest.
Meanwhile, Rajeev Shukla will continue as vice-president. There is no official confirmation regarding the secretary’s post, but it is highly likely that Jay Shah will hold onto his job.
Binny and the other candidates for the various BCCI office bearers posts' will file their nominations on Tuesday, 11 October. The finalised candidates have time till Wednesday to file their nominations ahead of the BCCI elections set to take place on 18 October.
"Binny will be the new president of the BCCI. Rajivji (Rajiv Shukla) will stay on as the VP,” said a reliable source following a meeting of state representatives conducted by BCCI on Monday to finalise a decision on the various office bearers’, according to a TOI report.
Aged 67, Binny has featured 27 times for India in Tests and has played 72 ODIs. However, the highlight of his career was winning the 1983 World Cup, where he finished as the highest wicket-taker of the tournament with 18 wickets from eight matches.
Binny, who in the past has donned the role of a national selector is currently an office bearer and representative of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA).
