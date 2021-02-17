Rishabh Pant is a 100-Test Cricketer: Kiran More  

"He's a bundle of gifted talent. His wicketkeeping and stumpings were marvellous, brilliant. Particularly, his stumping of Lawrence, after the ball had passed between the batsman's legs, was brilliant because you are blinded while collecting the ball on the leg side. His reflexes, agility etc was superb on a vicious pitch. I don't have words to express my feelings. He is a game changer for sure," Kirmani told IANS.

"This boy is abundantly gifted, and he should be left alone, and people should keep encouraging him. He still has to work a lot on his agility and reflexes etc. He has to make a little change in his attitude, because complacency could creep in subconsciously," said the former chairman of national selection committee.

Pant's childhood coach Tarak Sinha said that the security of selection has provided confidence to his ward.

"When one is assured of his place in the team he blossoms. That is a major reason for Rishabh's good performance is this Test. He had the support of the entire team. His reflexes are good and the stumping of Lawrence is a result of those reflexes. In future he will only get better and better," said Sinha, who coached Pant at his Sonnet Club in Delhi.

"He scored runs in the first against England [91 and 11] and that provided confidence to him. And that confidence has rubbed on to his wicketkeeping. A wicketkeeper has to concentrate on each ball, all the time. It's a game between the bowler and the wicketkeeper. His concentration used to momentarily waver and that led to lapses. Now, his concentration is better," he emphasised.

Pant has scored 1,256 runs at 44.85 in 18 Tests, including two centuries -- and missing five others from handshaking distance - besides six half-centuries. He has taken 71 catches and effected five stumpings.