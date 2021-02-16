‘Stop Always Looking For Loopholes & Faults’: Ashwin Defends Pant

He then went onto compare the support and praise Green received, even before his debut, to what Rishabh Pant has been put through over the last few years with the young wicket-keeper being criticised for even one single bad outing of his.

“Rishabh Pant is an excellent cricketer and there are many more excellent cricketers in the squad and outside the team’s scheme as well. They’re all excellent and we believe they’re excellent. But it almost gets like to a point where we’re searching for what’s wrong with them. Rishabh Pant was always going to be a good cricketer, he was always going to improve. Only if we back them in such a way that they can improve will they improve faster but if you’re going to find those loopholes and faults, cricketers are going to take that much longer,” said Ashwin.

“So I think its more of a mindset issue for us and as a community, we should be able to embrace how good a cricketer is. We can see a lot of positives but we tend to see the negatives. If we see a lot more positives, we will have more champion cricketers,” he added.