I Got a Fresh Perspective About Life, Enjoy the Small Things Now: Rishabh Pant

"I've found happiness in even being able to brush my teeth every day as well as something like sitting under the sun. While trying to achieve our goals, it seems like we've taken the regular things in life for granted. My biggest realisation and message would be that feeling blessed every day is also a blessing, and that's the mindset I've adopted since my setback and being able to enjoy every moment which comes my way is a takeaway I have for myself," stated Pant, explaining how he is enjoying the small things in life.

On being asked about his daily routine, he said "I try to follow my daily routine as per schedule. I wake up in the morning and then I undergo my first physiotherapy session of the day with my physiotherapist. Post that, I take some rest and time to refresh myself for the second session. I start my second session soon after, and train according to how much pain I can endure, especially after a tough first session. To end the day, I have a third session of physiotherapy in the evening, however I do have my daily fruits and fluids in between them."