Sourav Ganguly Confirms Rishabh Pant Set to Miss IPL 2023

Delhi Capital's Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly has confirmed that Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant will miss the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as he continues his recovery from the car accident on 30 December, 2022.

Pant, 25, leads the Delhi Capitals in the IPL and will be a huge miss for them in the upcoming season, which is set to start in late March or April this year.