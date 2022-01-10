We Spoke to Rishabh Pant in Training, He Knows His Mistake: Virat Kohli

Talking about his availability for the third Test, Kohli declared himself fit but added that Mohammed Siraj won't be available for the series decider. "Yes. I'm absolutely fit. Siraj is still recovering from the niggle he had in the last game. At present, I don't think he's match-ready to take the field in the third Test. You cannot risk a guy who isn't 110% as a fast bowler because we know how that little niggle opening up and extending into an injury could be for the team. So, Siraj is not up to the mark but I am absolutely fit to play tomorrow."



With Siraj unavailable for the winner takes it all affair, it will be a toss-up between Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav for another pacer's slot in the playing eleven. Kohli disclosed that the chat on Siraj's replacement is yet to happen within the team.



"We are yet to sit down. Myself, the head coach, vice-captain to decide what we want to do about the replacement. I say because of our bench strength, the fact I had mentioned that it is difficult to figure out who will play because everyone is at the top of their game, bowling well, batting well and these things become a point of discussion, contention."



"You have to have a healthy discussion around a decision like that and just agree everyone feels balanced about it. So, we are yet to have that discussion but I would rather be in this position where we have to decide who is going to play rather than to figure out other options with our balance and stuff like that."

