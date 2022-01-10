India vs SA: Virat Kohli & Co Eye Historic Result in Winner Takes All Final Test

After breaching the Centurion fortress and failing to maintain their stronghold at the Wanderers, India now have got the uphill task to win a Test at Cape Town, something which hasn't happened in the past in order to win their first-ever Test series in the Rainbow Nation. But, in the past year, if there has been one trend which has been seen with the Indian team, it is their bounceback ability.



In the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series of 2021, India had bounced back from 36-all out in Adelaide to win at Melbourne, enforce a draw in Sydney and then register a famous win at Brisbane to take the series. At home against England, India lost the first match in Chennai but came back to win the next three games. Again, in England, India came back from a crushing loss in Leeds to win at The Oval.



All India needs is to recollect their ability to bounce back and continue the trend in Cape Town. They will also be boosted by Virat Kohli's expected return into the playing eleven. Kohli had missed out on the second Test due to an upper back spasm. In his absence, India missed a key batter (though he's in a lean patch) and his fiery, competitive on-field attitude. It is likely that Hanuma Vihari, despite his nice show, will make way for Kohli to return.



A match where everything is there to play for has got all ingredients for Kohli to rise out of his two-year-old rough patch with the bat which has been devoid of a century since November 2019. Apart from Kohli's expected return, India have to focus on making a big score early on after getting good starts and stitch large partnerships at a consistent rate.



In Johannesburg, stand-in captain KL Rahul reached a fifty in the first innings but couldn't convert it into a big score, like he did in Centurion. Though Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane scored fantastic half-centuries in the second innings, the senior batting duo aren't completely out of scrutiny yet. They will also be hoping that Rishabh Pant will make better decisions in shot selection after a brain-fade in second innings at Johannesburg.