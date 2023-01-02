Rishabh Pant Shifted To Private Suite From ICU Due to High Risk of Infection

People Advised Against Visiting To Avoid Risk of Infection

Sharma also requested people to not come to the hospital to visit Pant as there are high chances of getting an infection. "When I went to meet him for the first time on Saturday, we were told that the visitors should not come as there are high chances of getting an infection."

"His family is there, which is fine, as well as players who are coming to meet him. Yesterday, many high-ranking people came to meet him, but it is not helping anyone. I myself was there for just five minutes and then came out."

"Just pray for him and his recovery. Don't come to visit him. It is not for the players though; they can come and motivate him. The more his friends come, the better it is for him."