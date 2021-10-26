SA Directed to Take the Knee vs WI; Twitter Questions De Kock's Unavailability

Temba Bavuma confirmed that Quinton de Kock is not in the playing XI for the game against WI in 2021 T20 World Cup
Image: Dinesh Karthik/Twitter
Shortly before the match against defending champions West Indies, South Africa’s cricket board directed its team to take the knee for the remainder of the World Cup.
“Concerns were raised that the different postures taken by team members in support of the BLM initiative created an unintended perception of disparity or lack of support for the initiative. After considering all relevant issues, including the position of the players, the Board felt that it was imperative for the team to be seen taking a united and consistent stand against racism, especially given SA’s history. Several other teams at the World Cup have adopted a consistent stance against the issue, and the Board felt it is time for all SA players to do the same,” CSA’s statement read.
Shortly after the statement was issued, South African keeper Quinton de Kock made himself unavailable for the WI game, citing personal reasons, Temba Bavuma confirmed at the toss.
“Quinny is out and Reeza is in. He (de Kock) has made himself unavailable for personal reasons,” Bavuma said who won the toss and opted to bowl first.
While South Africa have never taken the knee together, ahead of the game against WI, all the players of colour, some white players, members of staff, including coach Mark Boucher, Rassie van der Dussen and Kyle Verreynne, took a knee. Some other white players raised a fist while the rest stood to attention.
Meanwhile, Quinton de Kock, incidentally, did not observe any of the three options, Cricinfo reported.
The events had cricket fans, players and experts questioning the cricketer’s decision.
Quinton de Kock remember has earlier refused to take the knee.
Earlier on 12 June, during South Africa's Test series against the West Indies in St Lucia, de Kock refused to explain his inaction: "My reason? I'll keep it to myself. It's my own, personal opinion. It's everyone's decision; no-one's forced to do anything, not in life. That's the way I see things."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)