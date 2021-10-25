Streak Over, Ghosts Buried: How Pakistan Ended Their Indian World Cup Jinx

“It is not something that will stay until the world exists. No point in really thinking about it.”

Those were the words of MS Dhoni, after India beat Pakistan at the 2015 ODI World Cup.

Not entirely prophetic, in that streaks – like all records – are meant to be broken; even Undertaker’s run at WrestleMania, eventually, came to an end.

That India’s fabled stronghold over Pakistan – 12-0 at all Men’s World Cups – would be brought to a halt in such emphatic fashion, however, wasn’t something many would’ve seen coming.

India had never lost a men’s T20I by ten wickets; Pakistan had never won a men’s T20I by ten wickets.

It all went down on Super Sunday in Dubai.