Ravindra Jadeja Announces Retirement From T20Is After Winning T20 World Cup

advertisement
Left-arm spin all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja said he is retiring from T20Is after winning the Men's T20 World Cup title at the Kensington Oval on Saturday. Jadeja was a member of the playing eleven when India beat South Africa by seven runs to win its second T20 World Cup title after beating South Africa by seven runs.
He now follows Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli into retiring from T20Is after achieving elusive trophy glory in Barbados, where India became the first team to win the title as an unbeaten side.
Since his debut in 2009 against Sri Lanka, Jadeja has featured in 74 T20Is for India, scoring 515 runs at an average of 21.45 and a strike rate of 127.16. He has also taken 28 catches in the field. With the ball, he has claimed 54 wickets at an average of 29.85 and a strike rate of 7.13.
With inputs from IANS.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: 30 Jun 2024,05:32 PM IST