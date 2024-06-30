T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma Announces Retirement from T20 Internationals
The 37-year-old retires from the format as its highest scorer, amassing 4,231 runs in 159 matches.
The Quint
Cricket
Published:
i
Rohit Sharma Announces Retirement from T20 Internationals
Image: PTI
✕
advertisement
Following India's ICC Men's T20 World Cup final 2024 final at Barbados' Kensington Oval on Saturday, 29 June, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from the shortest format of the game.
This was my last [T20I] game as well," Rohit said at the press conference after the final. "No better time to say goodbye to this format. I've loved every moment of this. I started my India career playing this format. This is what I wanted, I wanted to win the cup.
Rohit Sharma
I wanted this badly. Very hard to put in words. It was a very emotional moment for me. I was very desperate for this title in my life. Happy that we eventually crossed the line.
Rohit Sharma
The 37-year-old retires from the format as its highest scorer, amassing 4,231 runs in 159 matches, and holds the record for the most centuries (five) in T20 internationals.
He has won two T20 World Cup titles: 2007 and 2024.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)