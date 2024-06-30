Home Sports Cricket T20 World Cup: Didn’t Speak for 6 Months, Things Have Been Unfair– Hardik Pandya
T20 World Cup: Didn’t Speak for 6 Months, Things Have Been Unfair– Hardik Pandya
Hardik played a pivotal role in India's triumph over South Africa in the final.
Hardik Pandya speaks after India's win.
Image: PTI
After India secured a narrow 7-run victory over South Africa in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final 2024 at Kensington Oval, vice-captain Hardik Pandya reflected on the challenges he faced over the past six months, noting that despite adversity, he never complained.
Speaking at the post-match presentation, Hardik said:
It's very emotional, something was not clicking, but this was something the whole nation wanted. Special for me after my six months, I haven't spoken a word, things have been unfair, but I knew there'd be a time I could shine. An opportunity like this makes it all the more special.
Pandya was entrusted with a crucial role during the tense final moments. With India needing to defend 16 runs in the last over, the 30-year-old rose to the occasion by dismissing the pivotal wicket of David Miller, tilting the advantage in India's favor. He followed this by removing Rabada later in the over, ultimately securing the team's seven-run victory.
We always believed, stayed calm, let the pressure come to them. Last over, I knew I had to execute my plans. All of a sudden my run-up speed increases. I have been in this situation, I enjoy the pressure situation.
Hardik Pandya
