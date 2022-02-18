Ranji Trophy: Sakibul Gani's Triple Ton, Sarfaraz's Double 100 Light Up Day 2

Prabhsimran and Abhishek then put on a 182-run opening stand to provide a solid platform. Mandeep Singh's unbeaten 62, along with useful knocks from Anmolpreet Singh and Gurkeerat Singh Mann, ensured the advantage remained with Punjab.



In another match of the day, a 213-run opening stand between Faiz Fazal and Sanjay Raghunath helped Vidarbha reply strongly after Uttar Pradesh were restricted to 301. UP started the day at 268/7 and could add only 34 as Aditya Sarwate bagged a fifer. Fazal (142 not out) and Raghunath (96) provided a strong start with their double-century stand, helping Vidarbha end the day at 256/2.



On a day where many batters achieved historic milestones, there were some top bowling performances as well.



Aniket Choudhary's four-wicket haul against Andhra helped Rajasthan stage a strong fightback on Day 2 and gain the upperhand. Although they were bowled out for 275 on Day 1, Rajasthan came back well with the ball to restrict Andhra to 224 and gain the first-innings lead.



Choudhary dismissed three of the top four while Shubham Sharma and Tanveer Ul-Haq also got amongst the wickets, sharing five scalps between them. Rajasthan ended the day at 97/2, leading by 148 runs.



In another match of the day, Atit Sheth's five-wicket haul powered Baroda's comeback against Bengal on Day 2. Bengal started the day at 24/1 having restricted Baroda to 181 on the opening day. But Seth's fine bowling, well-backed by Lukman Meriwala's three wickets, helped Baroda shoot down Bengal for 88. Baroda went into stumps at 144/5, leading by 237 runs.



Meanwhile, Arzan Nagwaswalla's five wicket haul helped Gujarat restrict Madhya Pradesh to 274 at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot. Gujarat were 244/6 in reply, with Priyank Panchal, Het Patel and Manprit Juneja scoring half-centuries while Ishwar Pandey bagged three wickets.



On the other hand, Sushant Mishra's fifer restricted Chhattisgarh to 174 after they started the day at 135/4 in reply to Jharkhand's first innings total of 169. However, his efforts were negated by a fine bowling show from Chhattisgarh as Sumit Ruikar bagged four wickets while Ravi Kiran and Ajay Mandal picked up three apiece to bowl out Jharkhand for 133 in the second innings.



Needing 129 for victory, Chhattisgarh were well-placed at 62/2 at stumps.