U19 World Cup-Winning Captain Yash Dhull Slams Century on Ranji Trophy Debut

A cut through point off off-spinner Baba Aparajith took him to his maiden century in first-class cricket with his Delhi teammates and support staff giving a huge round of applause. Dhull continued to fetch runs till he was trapped lbw by Mohammed for 113. In his knock, Dhull amassed 48 runs from the off-side while scoring 65 through the on-side.

The month of February has been a great one for Dhull, who captained India to the team to the title in the U19 World Cup final against England at Antigua. In the tournament, he made 229 runs in four innings at an average of 76.33. It includes 82 against South Africa in the tournament opener and 110 against Australia in the semi-final.

In between, he missed matches against Ireland and Uganda due to a Covid-19 infection. After the World Cup triumph, Dhull was included in Delhi's squad for Ranji Trophy and also bagged an IPL contract with Delhi Capitals worth INR 50L.