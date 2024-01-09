Internal Rift Sees Two Different Bihar Teams Turning Up for Ranji Trophy Match

In an unusual turn of events, two Bihar teams showed up at the Moin-ul-Haq Stadium, to compete in the Ranji Trophy match against Mumbai. As per , a team named by the board’s president Rakesh Tiwary, arrived at the venue just moments before the other team, chosen by secretary, Amit Kumar, did.
There were heated discussions and a small altercation amongst officials of the Bihar Cricket Association (BCA). As a result, Bihar's first game in the Ranji Trophy's elite division – following its split from Jharkhand started off late – at approximately 11 am after the local police's intervention in the matter.
The team picked by the BCA president Rakesh Tiwary played the game. “We have picked the team on merit. The other is being picked by the secretary who is suspended, so it can’t be the real team,” Tiwary told The Indian Express.
“The team selected by the secretary Amit Kumar is illegal. Amit Kumar has been involved in illegal work, and an FIR has been registered against him and his associates in Patliputra police station. Strict action will be taken against any cricketer who is involved in the anti-BCA activities being carried out by former sacked secretary Amit Kumar,” BCA said in their official statement.
On 4 June, 2023, the BCA Ombudsman removed Manoj Kumar from his position due to “misconduct and irresponsible behavior” in response to a petition that the association had submitted.
Kumar, however, claims that he was illegally dismissed from his position as BCA secretary.
"There was a life-threatening attack on BCA’s OSD Manoj Kumar by those involved in the fake team. The miscreants have been identified and action will be taken against them,” the release read.
Tiwary has already been charged with influencing elections and interfering in team selections. Alok Kumar, Alwin Gaekwad, and Sandeep Wagle were the three members of the Independent Supervisory Committee that BCCI's Committee of Administrators designated to oversee the BCA in 2019.
The Patna District Magistrate was investigating the accusations of irregularities in the election process in 2023.
