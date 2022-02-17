Ranji Trophy 2022 Begins Today: How and Where to Watch Match Live Streaming

India's most popular domestic cricket series, Ranji Trohy begins from Thursday, 17 February 2022. The tournament is being organized after a gap of two years.

However, this year the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has divided the tournament in two phases i.e. pre-IPL and post-IPL, reported News18.

The first phase of Ranji Tropy 2022 matches will be played from 17 February to 15 March 2022.