Ranji Trophy 2022 Begins Today: How and Where to Watch Match Live Streaming

Ranji Trophy 2022 live streaming details. Image used for representation purpose.
(Photo: PTI)
India's most popular domestic cricket series, Ranji Trohy begins from Thursday, 17 February 2022. The tournament is being organized after a gap of two years.
However, this year the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has divided the tournament in two phases i.e. pre-IPL and post-IPL, reported News18.
The first phase of Ranji Tropy 2022 matches will be played from 17 February to 15 March 2022.
Here are some details about timing and live streaming of Ranji Trophy 2022.
What is timing of Ranji Trophy 2022 matches?
Ranji Trophy 2022 matches are scheduled to begin at 09 am IST.
How and where to watch the live streaming of Ranji Trophy 2022 matches?
Ranji Trophy 2022 matches will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network's TV channels.
The matches can also be live streamed online on Disney+ Hotstar.
A total of 19 Ranji Tropy matches are scheduled to be played on 17 February, across India.
Bengal vs Baroda
Hyderabad vs Chandigarh
Delhi vs Tamil Nadu
Jharkhand vs Chhattisgarh
Bihar vs Mizoram
Nagaland vs Sikkim
Manipur vs Arunachal Pradesh
Gujarat vs Madhya Pradesh
Kerala vs Meghalaya
Karnataka vs Railways
J & K vs Pondicherry
Saurashtra vs Mumbai
Odisha vs Goa
Andhra vs Rajasthan
Services vs Uttarakhand
Punjab vs Himachal Pradesh
Haryana vs Tripura
Vidarbha vs Uttar Pradesh
Maharashtra vs Assam
