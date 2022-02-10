Ranji Trophy: Ishant, Hardik Pandya, Wriddhiman Saha Among Notable Absentees

But what has been puzzling has been the absence of Ishant, Saha and Pandya from a tournament which has been the pathway for the India 'A' team followed by the national team. Saha, in an interview to The Telegraph on Thursday, didn't divulge more than 'personal reasons' for skipping Ranji Trophy for Bengal.



"Till the (Indian) squad (for the two-Test series versus Sri Lanka) is announced, I will refrain from saying anything. Because that's what I've been doing throughout. Besides, the people who are spreading news and making claims about my future should be able to say it better. At present, I'm just not thinking of retirement. It's completely my decision as to how long I'll continue and when I'll hang up my boots."



In terms of Ishant, him falling down the pecking order of Test pacers is hinted as the reason behind not turning out for Delhi in Ranji Trophy.



As far as Pandya is concerned, the newly-appointed captain of Gujarat Titans could make a comeback from an injury and rehabilitation lay-off through the white-ball game. His elder brother, Krunal, is in Baroda's squad for the Ranji Trophy.



Meanwhile, some members of the victorious U19 World Cup winning-side, including captain Yash Dhull, have been included in Ranji Trophy squads for their respective sides.



Dhull will link up with Delhi for their matches while left-arm pacer Ravi Kumar is in Bengal's squad. Pace all-rounder Raj Bawa, who was 'Player of the Match' in the final against England and opener Harnoor Singh are in Chandigarh's squad while Aneeshwar Gautam is in Karnataka's squad as well.