Ramiz Raja Eyes Auctions in PSL; Wants Tournament to Rival IPL

"This is a game of money. When the cricket economy grows in Pakistan, our respect will rise. The main driver of that financial economy is the PSL. If we take the PSL to auction model, increase the purse, then I'll put it in the IPL bracket. And then we'll see who goes to play the IPL over the PSL."

The PSL had begun in 2016 and has so far been working on a draft system which allows the not-so-rich franchises to be in the mix to sign up the top talents. And in seven years, all six sides have won the title at least once. However, in an auction franchises are left to compete for the player, with bidding wars sometimes becoming quite intense as seen in the IPL Auction recently.

The former Pakistan batter also wants to make more changes in the PSL, and introduce the home and away system, with more venues.

"We want the PSL to be on a home and away basis from next year. The gate money will be excellent, and we want to elevate the concept of the PSL.

"Every side's purse will increase, and if they want to improve they'll have to spend money. When you go from a draft system to this, the world's talent suddenly becomes available to you. I've spoken to a couple of the franchise owners; they're quite happy to experiment with this. I'll talk to the others, too. It's in the embryonic stages, but it's top of my wish list."

Raja also said that Pakistan is also planning a women’s T20 league.

Right now, the excitement is we might launch a T20 league before India, and the world can't believe that because there's a particular perception around Pakistan that needs to be broken."

"In January-February, we're thinking of the women's PSL," Ramiz said. "There's a lot of traction and a lot of takers for it. Pak women's cricket needs to improve a lot, and that will only happen when we give them an environment where they can make money and share the dugout with world-class players.