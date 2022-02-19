James Faulkner Leaves PSL Over Payment Row; PCB Term Allegations Baseless

"Accordingly, payments due to Mr Faulkner as per his contract are fully up to date. The remaining 30 per cent of his contractual payment only becomes due 40 days after the completion of the HBL Pakistan Super League 2022, which now remains a matter to be reviewed in line with his contract. In spite of the money being transferred and received in his account, Mr Faulkner continued to insist that a second duplicate payment of the same amount be made to his account in Australia. This meant Mr Faulkner would have been paid twice. He further threatened and refused to participate in his side's match against Multan Sultans on Friday afternoon until his money demands were met."

The PCB also said that while the player refused engage and co-operate, his agent was “apologetic”. The PCB further noted that Faulkner, instead of listening and trying to sort things out wanted travel arrangements to be made immediately.

In addition to this, the PCB said that Faulkner, before his departure, had caused deliberate damage to property at the hotel he was staying at and that the board had to pay for the damages. The PCB stated that it also received reports and complaints from immigration authorities that Faulkner's behaviour at the airport was inappropriate and abusive.

Faulkner played six PSL games this season, taking six wickets and scoring 49 runs.

(With Cricbuzz inputs)